Shimmer and shine

Shimmer and shine go perfectly with dramatic eyes and nude make-up, so prepare for an invasion of iridescent make-up this season: pearly, shimmering, light-reflecting powders and glosses to illuminate cheeks, eyes and lips, and complement barely-there foundation.



Tip: Make sure you moisturise your lips thoroughly with a good balm or stick (Clinique and Lancôme do good ones). Gucci Westman Neville, artistic director at Lancôme, says this year's look is all about "just enough sexy shimmer to pick out your cheekbones and lips without going over the top or smothering your natural foundation base."



If your lips are damaged, use a balm by Neutrogena or The Body Shop, gently remove dry skin with your fingers, and use a smoothing treatment to get rid of those tiny wrinkles before you apply gloss and lipstick.



