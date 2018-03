© Galénic



This skincare/radiance duo fights depigmentation marks using hawkweed extract to regulate the production of melanin, salicylic acid, exfoliator and mineral pigments to smoothen and highlight your complexion.



Ombellia Galénic

Protecting cream SPF 15, around £18 for 50ml

Intensive highlighting serum, around £20 for a 30ml bottle.



Use the serum under the cream.