French make-up artist Fabrice Mahabo, who founded the pioneering Black Up brand, has now come up with a caring foundation that pampers your skin with nourishing, moisturising macadamia oil extract and soothing pumpkin seed extract which lets your skin breathe. It has a powdery creamy texture, comes in a handy compact and is really long-lasting. It smoothens and evens your foundation a treat as well as caring for your skin.

Creamy powder foundation SPF15, Black Up
around £24, comes in 12 shades
