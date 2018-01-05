- Make-up for your face shape

Dressing for your shape is vital if you want to make the most of your body, and the same goes for your make-up! But how do you enhance your natural structure according to your shape? Should you be trying to lengthen, soften or round your features?



We borrowed a top make-up artist from Estée Lauder to show us how to transform your face shape into the classic oval by playing with light and shadow. Check out tips and make-up essentials to suit triangular, rectangular and rounded faces.





CG, LM, SH

Thanks to Patrick Lorentz at Estée Lauder

