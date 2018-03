Play with light

© Estée Lauder

This light-reflecting concealer gets rid of shadows and signs of fatigue in one stroke of a brush. Containing light reflecting photo optic technology to diffuse light and reduce wrinkles, and pearly powder to mask imperfections, it feels fresh and comfortable and also moisturises even very dry skin.



We love It's handy, does exactly what it promises and is suitable for all complexions.



Ideal Light Brush-On Illuminator, Estée Lauder

£20, comes in 4 shades

Available at Boots