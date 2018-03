© Guerlain



This blusher is perfect for giving a sun-kissed look to skin that already has a bit of colour. "For a guaranteed natural glow, create instant hollows in your cheeks by applying diagonally across from the tops of your cheekbones to your temples," says the expert at Guerlain.



We love Sun-kissed chic!



Terracotta, Guerlain, £23

Available in 3 shades

Available at www.escentual.co.uk