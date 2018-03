Lengthen your face using shadow

© Estée Lauder

This blusher uses AeroPowder technology, which combines elastomer gel with ultra-light powder for maximum comfort. It also has coated pigments and the mineral mica for beautiful colour.



We love the gorgeous range of subtle colours - you'll have no trouble getting your sculpted cheeks spot on.



Tender Blush, Estée Lauder, £22 for a mono

Choice of 6 shades