Add height with an eyebrow pencil

This twisting pencil includes a spiral brush so that you can trace the natural line of your brows with the utmost precision. With a caring waterproof wax formula, carnauba, candelilla, Vitamin E and cacao extract, it also keep your brows supple.



We love High-definition in a small package! It's also amazingly easy to apply.



Clarins eyebrow pencil, around £15

Comes in 3 shades