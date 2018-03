© Dior



This correcting/highlighting radiance booster pen has a light-boosting complex to smoothen and flatter the angles of your face. Containing pearly pigments and a mix of blue, yellow and red colours to infuse white light with colour and make your skin glow with radiance.



We love The light-reflecting technology with visible effects. It's what the pros use!



Dior SkinFlash, £21

Comes in 3 shades

Available at Boots