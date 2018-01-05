Banish shadows



© Bourjois



This stick concealer is perfect for getting rid of the dreaded dark circles and produces a really precise application. It blends and covers imperfections and is enriched with a mattifying complex for supreme comfort around the delicate eye area.



We love The leopardskin design, and it also comes with a mirror. You'll want to take it everywhere with you!



Bourjois Stick Concealer, £5.50

Comes in 3 shades

www.bourjois.co.uk

Available in selected department stores and supermarkets or from www.asos.com

