Triangular like Liz Liz has a very fine-featured, chiselled face, but it does need a bit of added volume to make it stand out in those Estée Lauder ads! Luckily, Liz has learned a few things in her time and knows exactly how to enhance her best bits and even out her features. If you have a triangular face like Liz, have a peek at our expert's advice and see our selection of make-up to suit you.



Triangular traits

If you have a slightly pointy chin and chiselled cheekbones that seem to open your face out, you have a classic and very feminine triangular face. Triangular faces naturally capture the light, so play with shadow to create an even more bewitching look.



Our make-up artist's advice

- Go for an even base and don't try and accentuate your cheekbones or chin yet. After dabbing on a light foundation, use a brush to sweep bronzing powder over them.



- Light up your eyes using a highlighter just avove the tops of your cheeks. Don't go over the top with your eye make-up, but make sure you fill in your brows using a brush and pencil.



- To perfect the nude look, go for natural lips: use a touch of rosy colour on the centre of your lower lip and apply light-reflecting gloss.







