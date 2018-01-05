>
Make-up Techniques

Triangular like Liz

Liz has a very fine-featured, chiselled face, but it does need a bit of added volume to make it stand out in those Estée Lauder ads! Luckily, Liz has learned a few things in her time and knows exactly how to enhance her best bits and even out her features. If you have a triangular face like Liz, have a peek at our expert's advice and see our selection of make-up to suit you.

Triangular traits
If you have a slightly pointy chin and chiselled cheekbones that seem to open your face out, you have a classic and very feminine triangular face. Triangular faces naturally capture the light, so play with shadow to create an even more bewitching look.

Our make-up artist's advice
- Go for an even base and don't try and accentuate your cheekbones or chin yet. After dabbing on a light foundation, use a brush to sweep bronzing powder over them.

- Light up your eyes using a highlighter just avove the tops of your cheeks. Don't go over the top with your eye make-up, but make sure you fill in your brows using a brush and pencil.

- To perfect the nude look, go for natural lips: use a touch of rosy colour on the centre of your lower lip and apply light-reflecting gloss.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
28/11/2007
