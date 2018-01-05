Round like Renée Renée has a very round face with full cheeks, but always looks gorgeous. Her secret lies in the way she adapts her make-up to her face shape to give it structure and balance. If you have a full, rounded face like Renée, see below for our expert's advice and check out our selection of make-up to help you elongate and refine your features.



Round and girly

If you have a large forehead, full cheeks and a round face, you're lucky: you'll look younger than your angular-faced peers in old age! However, round faces can sometimes look a bit flat, so you need to create shape and use subtle make-up for a refined look à la Renée.



Our expert's advice

- Using a wide flat brush, smooth on a liquid foundation for decent coverage all over to even out your complexion.



- Apply highlighter under your eyes and all around your mouth with a brush to 'plump up' your features and make them stand out more by diffusing light.



- Elongate your face to give it a more oval shape by applying blusher to create a diagonal shadow just below your cheekbones and (just a little) above your eyebrows.



- To finish off your look and further elongate your face, apply a slick of red lip gloss and eyebrow pencil for added 'height.'



See our exclusive interview with Renée here!





