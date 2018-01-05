Rectangular like Jennifer Jen always looks gorgeous because she knows how to soften her angular features. See below for our expert's advice on making up for rectangular faces and see our selection of the best make-up products to suit your face.



Rectangular

If you have a square forehead and a strong jaw you have a classic rectangular face. The best way of flattering rectangular faces is to rounden them by using tricks of light to make your face more womanly.



Our expert's advice for you

- Apply a liquid foundation, starting in the centre and spreading outwards.



- To create a light effect under your eyes and where your cheeks begin, sweep on a bit of highlighter with a brush.



- Go for a blusher that's slightly darker than your skin, and play with light to rounden your face: apply your blusher in small amounts on your cheeks, starting from your ear, and use it on your jawbone if your jaw is particularly prominent like Jen's. Add a little colour on your forehead, at angles to the beginning of your hairline.



- Define the natural shape of your brows using a pencil. Brush your brows downwards, draw your line and then smooth them over.



- Apply a very natural shade of gloss for a finishing touch.









