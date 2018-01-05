Albums
Skincare: face and body beauty care
Face masks
Hairstyle ideas and advice
Find the right make-up colours for your eyes, skin and lips
Sarah Horrocks
28/11/2007
Article Plan
Make-up for your face shape
▼
Triangular like Liz
Our selection of products
Perfection in a bottle
Play with light
Sculpt your brows
Bronzing
Banish shadows
Rosy lips
Round like Renée
Our selection of products
Smooth your complexion
Diffuse light around your mouth and eyes
Lengthen your face using shadow
Add height with an eyebrow pencil
Red lips for a finishing touch
Rectangular like Jennifer
Our selection of products
All-over colour
Banish shadows
Add radiance
Soften your angles
Work your brows
Natural beauty for your lips
