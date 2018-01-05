>
Shave and moisturise all in one

 
Shave and moisturise all in one
© Wilkinson

This latest wonder-razor from Wilkinson lathers, shaves and moisturises your skin all in one go. Specially designed for sensitive skin, it has a pivoting head to follow the contours of your body closely, a curved shape and an easy grip handle making hard-to-reach areas easy to shave.

How to use it: Before shaving, wet the cream soap and run it over the area to be shaved. The razor and cream soap work together as they move over your skin, and you hardly feel the blades at all. After shaving, skin is as soft and scrubbed as if you'd used an exfoliator on it.

We love: Intuition Plus Hydra Soft (the pink razor) contains shea butter to protect and nourish normal to dry skin. It also helps healing and keeps your pins moisturised.

Intuition Plus + 2 refills, Wilkinson, from £6
Sarah Horrocks
19/05/2008
