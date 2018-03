© Wilkinson



Featherweight and travel-sized, this 3-blade disposable razor is pratical and effective, with lubricating soothing strips on either side of the flexible triple blade for a close shave. Its pivoting head follows the contours of your body with maximum precision.



We love: Satin smoothness with one quick shave.



Pack of 6 Xtreme3 Beauty razors, Wilkinson

Available from £4 in supermarkets and pharmacies