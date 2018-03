An exfoliating razor?!

Vibrance is the first powered razor for women with a soothing vibration action that exfoliates as you shave. If you're a fan of quick fixes but still like to be pampered, this dinky pink razor leaves your skin radiant fast. It emits 130 micro-vibrations per second which gently exfoliate and reveal radiant skin underneath. It has 3 lubricating strips and 3 blades for a close, comfortable shade.



We love: Speedy pampering for your legs.



Vibrance be Venus, now £6.02 at Boots