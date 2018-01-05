Sexy bikini trimming



This bikini hair removal kit is practical and fun (the developers at Nair obviously had fun designing the heart-shaped strips!). Containing ready-shaped strips and depilatory cream to tidy up your "George W"!



How to use: Choose the shape you want, remove the protective film from the strip and place on the edge of the area you want to remove hair from. Apply the depilatory cream to the uncovered area and wait for between 5 and 6 minutes. Remove the strip, remove the cream with the provided spatula and rinse.



We love: Pop this one in your suitcase for a holiday surprise...



Precision Bikini Kit, Nair

From £2, available in supermarkets and pharmacies