© Veet



This handy pump cream is very easy to use and promises smooth, fuzz-free skin in 3 minutes. It contains a moisturising formula enriched with shea butter and a delicate lily petal fragrance to leave your legs smelling sweet.



We love: An original and ultra practical hair removal weapon.



Veet Hair Removal Cream Pump, 400ml

Enough for 5 applications

Available from £6 at Boots, Superdrug, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, as well as other supermarket and pharmacy outlets.