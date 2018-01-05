All-in-one trimming and shaving

For maximum efficacity on delicate areas, this pretty pink trimmer/razor comes with a detachable comb and wide trimmer for the bikini area and a mini foil shaver for legs and underarms. It has 3 interchangeable heads and 5 different cut settings to change for full-on shaving, trimming eyebrows, facial hair and bikini line or just touching up. It's specially-designed shape guides the blades for a perfect, close cut in just a few minutes. The trimmer is washable and can be used without mains power.



We love: All-in-one trimming and precision for a fuzz-free summer!



Remington Confidence Female 5-in-1 Cosmetic Trimmer

£24.99 from Boots





