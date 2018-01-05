>
>


All-in-one trimming and shaving

 
All-in-one trimming and shaving
© Remington

For maximum efficacity on delicate areas, this pretty pink trimmer/razor comes with a detachable comb and wide trimmer for the bikini area and a mini foil shaver for legs and underarms. It has 3 interchangeable heads and 5 different cut settings to change for full-on shaving, trimming eyebrows, facial hair and bikini line or just touching up. It's specially-designed shape guides the blades for a perfect, close cut in just a few minutes. The trimmer is washable and can be used without mains power.

We love: All-in-one trimming and precision for a fuzz-free summer!

Remington Confidence Female 5-in-1 Cosmetic Trimmer
£24.99 from Boots




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
19/05/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         