This cordless epilator contains 2 anti-pain systems for the gentlest epilation possible: a premium ice cooler to minimise the pulling sensation and a sonic massage system to reduce pain and relax the skin. You put the ice pack in the freezer and apply before or after epilating.



We love: The unusual, handy T-shaped design and soothing effect.



Satinelle Ice, Philips

£65.00 at Boots