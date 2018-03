© Braun



This epilator stimulates the skin actively using 2 rows of massage rollers to minimise the pain as it removes the hairs. It's super precise, and with 40 little tweezers it can remove a lot of short (0.5mm) hairs in just one movement. With a flexible head that hugs the contours of your body and makes epilation even faster.



We love: The trendy design and the silky feeling after epilating.



Braun Xelle Body and Face Epilator 5685

£69.99 at Boots

www.braun.com