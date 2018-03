The complete package

This epilator set boasts the latest in needle-free 3-in-1 epilator technology for gradual hair removal. It's very tough on stubble and easily removes the shortest (0.5mm) hairs from legs. It has a pen handle with 3 interchangeable heads, an automatic tweezer and a set of self-sticking packages.



We love: A complete hair removal package - perfect for pre-holiday pampering!



BaByliss Epiliss 8639U

£30 at Boots