This soft, sensual waxing kit warms in the microwave and works well on short hairs. It contains a new type of resin wax and comes with aftercare wipes and spatula for easy removal and sweet-smelling legs afterwards.



We love: The scent of orchid on your legs - very summery.



Nair Easy Wax Sensual Orchid 400ml

£5.32 at Boots