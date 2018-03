© Nair



Inspired by Oriental traditions, this wax is 86% sugar and heats in just 15 seconds in the microwave. It rinses off easily with water and gives long-lasting results without any adverse effects on your skin. Your legs stay soft, smooth and moisturised.



We love: It contains a moisturising formula and essential orange and mandarin oils which leave a tangy, sugary scent on your legs.



Nair Roll-On Sugar Wax with citrus extracts

100ml bottle, applicator and 10 strips

From £5

See www.naircare.com