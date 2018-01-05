Some like it hot

This quick and easy wax has a refreshing scent and leaves you fuzz-free for up to 4 weeks.



How to use: Heat in the microwave or over a pan of hot water and apply to clean, dry skin using the spatula. Place the strip over the layer of wax, smooth in the direction the hairs grow and remove quickly. Any residue can be rinsed off with water. This wax should be applied at a low temperature. It contains natural ingredients which leave your skin moisturised.



We reckon: Wimps might be a touch apprehensive, but you soon get used to the pain (apparently).



Veet Warm Wax Jars, from £5

