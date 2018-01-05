Sugar and honey

© La Sultane de Saba

Sugar, water, lemon and honey make up this delightful Oriental caramel wax. It leaves your legs soft for 3-4 weeks and stops the hairs from growing up underneath.



How to use: Apply in the same direction as the growth of your hair and rip off in the other direction. When you rip the hair directly from the root it grows back slower and each time it grows back it's easier to remove.



We love: It's cheap, exfoliates gently and is easy to rinse off with water.



Rose and honey caramel wax

La sultane de Saba, around £10

www.lasultanedesaba.com



Distributor: James Butler

307 Goldhawk Road London W12 8EU





