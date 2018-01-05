Intense Pulse Light hair removal

IPL gets rid of unwanted hair for good. It's the latest technique in permanent hair removal.



How it works: IPL involves projecting flashes of light onto the skin. Each one is made up of hundreds of wavelengths, and it works in a similar way to laser treatment, causing damage to the follicle and preventing the hair from growing. It causes mimimal heating of the surrounding tissue, which makes it suitable for all skin types (unlike laser removal). The light is absorbed 'selectively' by the melanin pigment in the hair and the heat damages the hair follicle.



+ Can be used on all skin types, including black and Asian skin, and on all hair colours except for white.

- It takes time: you'll need between 3 and 6 sessions to get a good result.



Used for: All parts of the body and face.

Pain factor: 4/10. You'll feel a light pinching of the skin, but it's nothing like waxing!