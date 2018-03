Waxing remains the most effective method of hair removal: the hair doesn't grow back for weeks and the more you wax the softer your hairs become. Home waxing kits are available if you don't want to bother going to a salon.



Wax is suitable for all parts of the body and face: it traps stubborn and fine hairs and removes them all, leaving your skin smooth and silky. Cold, warm or even oriental? The choice is yours!