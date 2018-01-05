Laser hair removal destroys the hair and bulb. 80% of hairs don't grow back at all a year after laser treatment. 4 - 8 sessions are required for a good result.



+ No need for any more shaving, waxing or epilating - your legs will be fuzz-free forever.

- It's costly and takes a long time. Depending on how hairy you are, you might need more or fewer sessions: 5 if you're quite hairy, 6 - 8 sessions if you have fine, light hair. It's a particularly effective solution for women with pale skin and dark hair. A session costs between £40 and £400, depending on the area to be treated.



How it works: Laser hair removal acts on the hair's reproduction cells, destroys the bulb and prevents regrowth. The laser targets the melanin pigment. You have laser treatment when your hair is growing. A machine is used to blast cold air onto your skin to stop the laser heating it up.



Used for: Legs, armpits and bikini line.

Pain factor: 6/10. The tingling is similar to the sensation you get when you remove a strip of wax.

