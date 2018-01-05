What you need to know Precautions and conditions

If you have permanent hair removal, you have to take certain precautions and follow recommendations for the duration of your treatment: you mustn't expose your skin to the sun before or during treatment, you mustn't use any beauty products on the area to be treated, and you can't take certain types of photo-sensitive medication if you're having treatment. It's also not recommended for pregnant women.



Where do I go?

If you're considering laser treatment, go and see a dermatologist. Only trained medical staff can perform laser treatment. beauty salons offer treatment with lamps, which doesn't give as good a result.





