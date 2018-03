© Desooza



An exfoliating body scrub that lathers up well and is easily massaged into the skin. Pure cinnamon essential oil and Arabian mocha coffee provide a tasty fragrance, while organic honey and moisturising shea butter polish and refresh the skin. Vitamin E and glycerin act to regenerate and soften the epidermis.



We like the delightful, reviving fragrance.



Arabian Mocha Coffee Scrub, £3.

Available from: www.desooza.co.uk