Virgin Vie Rise and Shine Body Buffer

© Virgin Vie

This body buffer contains Tahitian volcanic sand to remove dead skin cells. A cocktail of glycerin and vitamin-rich seaweed extract hydrates the skin while May Chang essential oil revitalises the senses. An aromatic water of the herb Perpetua promotes vitality.



We like the energising sensation that it gives.



Virgin Vie Rise and Shine Body Buffer, £9.50 for 250ml.