With coconut oil, kiwi, pineapple and mango fruit juice, this body scrub has a delightful fragrance. Sea algae exfoliates dead cells while jojoba beans moisturise and grape seed oil regenerates skin.



We like this scrub that reminds us of being somewhere tropical!



Anatomicals Make Mine A Tropical Smoothie Body Scrub, £5 for 200ml.

Available from www.salonskincare.co.uk