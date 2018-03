Garnier Ambre Solaire No Streaks Bronzer Light

© Garnier

A made to measure tan for fair skins, producing a look which is completely au naturel. A formula with nutritive apricot extract and anti-oxidising Vitamin E moisturises and strengthens the skin.



We like the practical multi-positional spray and the ultra-fine mist that dries immediately.



Garnier Ambre Solaire No Streaks Bronzer Light, £8.99 for 125ml spray.