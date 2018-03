© L'Oréal Paris



A light and fresh texture that moisturises the skin for 12 hours and guarantees a micro-dispersion of the self-tanning agents, producing an even result. The formula is enriched with active smoothing ingredients and reflects light onto the surface of the skin.



We like this melting liquid/milk that gives a natural-looking tan.



L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-tanning Milk, £10.99 for 150ml.