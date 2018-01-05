>
>

La Prairie Self Tan for Face and Body

 
© La Prairie

A self-tanning product that can be used all over to create a flawless tan in 4 hours. The exclusive cellular complex moisturises and energises the skin. Vitamins E, C and A, combined with green tea, co-enzyme Q10 and blue algae extract, deliver protection against environmental damage to the skin and free radicals. Contains firming apple and heather and soothing quince and liquorice.

We like this multi-faceted emulsion takes care of your skin and gives perfect golden coverage.

La Prairie Self Tan for Face and Body SPF 15, £64 for 100ml.
