Guinot Visage d'Eté Self Tan

© Guinot

A tinted gel-cream that moisturises the skin with a caramel colour. Contains anti-radical Vitamin E that protects epidermic cells from external damaging effects and DHA to give you that holiday glow. It gives a natural tan, and for a more intense effect reapply every other day.



We like the light texture adapts to your skin easily.



Guinot Visage d'Eté Self Tan for face, £24 for 50ml.

Information on stockists: www.guinotuk.com