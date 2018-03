© Roc



A gradual tanning moisturiser that combats the appearance of wrinkles. A formula with anti-oxidising Vitamin E, enriched with SPF 20 to protect the skin. DHA makes for a natural tan.



We like daily care for a permanent healthy glow.



Roc Hydra + Summer Skin, £10 for 40ml.

Available from www.leguidesante.co.uk