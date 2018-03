© L'Oréal Paris



A gradual moisturisng lotion, enriched in Hydralium, and with a hint of Soft-Tan™ that adds a touch of gold to the skin day after day. Caffeine-based Pro-Drainyl activates the breakdown of fats and stimulates cutaneous micro-circulation to give a slimming effect.



We like the light Tan and toning effect.



L'Oréal Paris NutriSummer Tone-Up, £6.99 for 200ml.