Skincare with an active tanning agent (2% DHA concentrate) that adds colour to skin bit by bit. Extracts of energising ginkgo biloba promote circulation, stimulate collagen production and firm the skin. 8% glycerin moisturises and anti-oxidising Vitamin E from grape seed oil protects your skin.



We like it firms and gives a beautiful golden colour.



Nivea Body Sunkissed Skin Firming Tinted Moisturiser, £5.65 for 250ml, available for fair and dark skin.