A formula with a low DHA concentration that tans gently. Sugar molecules stabilise the tanning agents and provide even coverage. Glycerin, peach extract and emollients ensure 24 hour moisturisation, and pure Vitamin E protects against free radicals.



We like the summery fragrance and divine texture.



Lancôme Sensuelle Summer Moisturising Sunkissed Body Lotion, £24.50 for 200ml.