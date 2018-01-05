Albums
Beauty Tips
Advice for maintaining your tan
© Garnier
Question 1/4 :
Exfoliating removes your tan.
• True
• False
1
Skincare: face and body beauty care
How to apply fake tan
Best fake tan - our guide to everything tan, self tan and sunless...
Hair care advice for women's hair
Beauty Editor
09/04/2008
Article Plan
How to achieve a long-lasting tan
▼
Exfoliation
Moisturising and tanning
Self-tanning and dry skin
Self-tanning and blemishes
Advice from a beauty professional, Tanned skin
Exfoliating and tanning
Arabian Mocha Coffee Scrub
Virgin Vie Rise and Shine Body Buffer
ESPA Exfoliating Body Polish
Anatomicals Make Mine A Tropical Smoothie Body Scrub
Fake tan for tanned, golden skin
Garnier Ambre Solaire No Streaks Bronzer Light
L'Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-tanning Milk
La Prairie Self Tan for Face and Body
Guinot Visage d'Eté Self Tan
Golden skin without a suntan
Roc Hydra + Summer Skin
L'Oréal Paris NutriSummer Tone-Up
Nivea Body Sunkissed Skin Firming Tinted Moisturiser
Lancôme Sensuelle Summer Moisturising Sunkissed Body Lotion
05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
