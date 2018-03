Exfoliating and tanning

A sugar-sweet formula that exfoliates gently and has a subtle vanilla fragrance. Brown sugar acts mechanically and exfoliates perfectly. Sweet almond oil and Vitamin E leave a protective film on the skin. Your skin is left cleansed, nourished and shimmering.



We like getting our hands in this beauty jam jar!



Accor Thalassa Sweet peeling with brown sugar, around £16.50 for 400g

Sold by email: accorthalassa_institute@accor.com