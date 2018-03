Fake tan for tanned, golden skin

© Dior

A gel that magnifies your tan. The Bronze Perfect pH Complex ensures even colour and the moisturising agents provide beautiful, long-lasting coverage. Iridescent micro-particles embellish the skin and give it a radiant caramel colour.



We like the golden, satiny veil that complements natural tans.



Dior Bronze Autobronzant Self-Tanner Shimmering Glow skincare body, £20 for 50ml.

Available from Boots.