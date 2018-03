Golden skin without a suntan

A body lotion that tans slowly but surely, even on the palest of skins. Its new formula with 50% more moisturising agents makes skin soft and smooth. A natural tan develops in three to five days.



We like the floral, fruity fragrance with subtle musk and the value-for-money extra large bottle.



Dove Summer Glow, £6.99 for 400ml.