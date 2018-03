The Body Shop Flower Colours eyeshadow

In a pretty transparent case, this eyeshadow duo with embossed tropical flower design blends colour with iridescent ingredients. The matte and metal-coated textures highlight the eyes with contrasting and bright colours.



We like these blue duos that can be applied dry as an eyeshadow, or wet as an eye-liner.



The Body Shop Flower Colours eyeshadow, £9.

Available in two varieties: 01 Havana Blues duo, 02 La Cruz Aqua Peach.