

© Yves Saint Laurent



A sumptuous mosaic palette that evokes colours from Marrakech: turquoise, ochre, brown, gold and indigo. The ultra-fine powder is comfortable to wear and respects the fragile epidermis of the eyelids. The luminous colours go well side by side and layered over each other, and the pure blue looks splendid along lash lines.



We like this picturesque palette that lets you apply your make-up like a painter applying paint to his canvas.



Yves Saint Laurent Mosaic eye palette, around £30.

Information: 01444 255700