© Urban Decay



An eye pencil which is effortless to apply. Pigmented, shiny and slightly sequinned, it adapts to all styles and can be applied at the base of lashes as an eye liner, to the inside of the eye as a kohl pencil, or over the entire eyelid. Contains a long-lasting formula with Vitamin E and jojoba oil.



We like stylish turquoise blue.



Urban Decay 24/7 eye pencil, £9.

Available from Boots.