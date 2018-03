© Chanel



An eyeliner with a neat tip that highlights the eyes with vivacious, iridescent colour. It creates a discreet line at the base of the lashes or a pretty tint on the eyelids. It's waterproof, dries quickly, is long-lasting and doesn't smear.



We like it's practical, elegant and suits green or brown eyes very well.



Chanel Stylo Yeux waterproof eyeliner, turquoise, about £13.